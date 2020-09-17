Coyotes name Armstrong as general manager

Left Menu
The Arizona Coyotes named former St. Louis Blues assistant general manager Bill Armstrong as their GM on Thursday. In 2018, he was named assistant general manager in St. Louis, which won the franchise's first Stanley Cup in 2019.

17-09-2020
The Arizona Coyotes named former St. Louis Blues assistant general manager Bill Armstrong as their GM on Thursday. Terms of the contract were not disclosed by the team for Armstrong, who becomes the 10th general manager in franchise history.

Armstrong succeeds John Chayka, who left the team in July -- just days before the Coyotes were set to resume play following the coronavirus-related pause to the season. "We have great ownership that is committed to winning, a very good core group of young, talented players, and a passionate fan base," Armstrong said. "I'm excited about our future and the opportunity to build this team into a perennial playoff contender."

Armstrong, 50, spent the past 16 years with the Blues, starting in 2004 as a scout, followed by a promotion to director of amateur scouting. In 2018, he was named assistant general manager in St. Louis, which won the franchise's first Stanley Cup in 2019. "Bill is smart, honest and hard-working and he knows how to build a winning team," Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo said. "He brings the right mix of hockey knowledge, business acumen and leadership qualities that we need in order to achieve our goal of bringing a Stanley Cup to Arizona."

Coyotes president & CEO Xavier Gutierrez also has high expectations for Armstrong. "We are very excited to welcome Bill to the Coyotes as our new general manager," Gutierrez said. "We were extremely impressed with his experience, vast hockey knowledge, great ability to assess talent, and his tremendous draft record. Bill is a proven winner who has a strong work ethic and is a good communicator. He is a man of integrity and we are confident that he's the right person to build a winning culture here and lead our hockey operations department into the future."

The Coyotes lost in five games to the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last month. --Field Level Media

