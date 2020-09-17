Report: Chiefs, Texans players test negative after opener

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:17 IST
The 2020 NFL opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans did not result in any positive COVID-19 tests among players or team staff, ESPN reported on Thursday. However, the Kansas City health department reported that one fan who attended the Sept. 10 game at Arrowhead Stadium has tested positive. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that a groundskeeper also tested positive.

In response to the news about the fan, the Chiefs issued a statement Thursday describing their contact tracing protocols. The team examined data from parking and ticket scans and reviewed video records to identify any other guests sitting with the fan, any staff who may have come in contact with the fan, and any other ticket holders who were in close contact.

"Within hours of being notified, the Chiefs were able to pinpoint the names of the other members of the party as well as detailed information about the path and location of entry, and this information was provided to the Health Department," the team said. All players were tested after the Week 1 game. The results represent an encouraging sign for the NFL, which is not using the type of campus environment or bubble location that helped the NBA, NHL and WNBA control spread of the coronavirus.

The Chiefs travel for the first time this week, visiting the Los Angeles Chargers. Houston hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

