Phillies’ Arrieta (hamstring) done for regular season

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta has a Grade 1 hamstring strain and will miss the remainder of the regular season, manager Joe Girardi said Thursday. Arrieta, 34, could return for the postseason, Girardi said, if the Phillies qualify.

Arrieta injured the hamstring Tuesday night against the New York Mets. Arrieta grabbed his hamstring after delivering a pitch. He left after 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on eight hits. Arrieta was put on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.

Arrieta is in the final season of a three-year, $75 million deal that he signed before the start of the 2018 campaign. Since that time, Arrieta has gone 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA in 64 starts. He is 4-4 with a 5.08 ERA in nine starts this season.

The Phillies are in third place in the National League East but would qualify for the playoffs if they started after play Wednesday, based on being tied for the sixth-best record in the NL with the San Francisco Giants.