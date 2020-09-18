Twins' Donaldson ejected after hitting home run

Apparently, a home run was not enough of a statement for the Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson as he was ejected for kicking dirt on home plate after rounding the bases during Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox. The unusual ejection came in the sixth inning. After a debate over a questionable strike call by home-plate umpire Dan Bellino, Donaldson then hit the next pitch for a home run to left field off White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez.

As he approached home, Donaldson swiped his foot across the dirt before dragging it over the plate. Bellino's ejection was immediate, but Donaldson then backtracked to step on the plate again and drag more dirt for the umpire to clean. The home run gave the Twins a late 3-2 lead. The White Sox would clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

--Field Level Media