The Washington Nationals placed outfielder Adam Eaton on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left index finger, creating the possibility that he has played his last game with the team.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 04:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 04:38 IST
Nationals place OF Eaton (finger) on IL

The Washington Nationals placed outfielder Adam Eaton on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left index finger, creating the possibility that he has played his last game with the team. The Nationals reinstated infielder Brock Holt from the paternity list to fill the spot on the active roster.

Eaton wouldn't be eligible to return until the final day of the regular season, but the timetable for recovery from a finger fracture isn't likely to let that happen. And the Nationals are far out of playoff contention, even in an expanded postseason field. Eaton, 31, is batting just .226 this season with four home runs and 17 RBIs in 41 games. He is a career .282 hitter with 60 home runs and 289 RBIs over 831 games in nine seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-13), Chicago White Sox (2014-16) and Nationals (2017-20).

The left-handed hitter was key to the Nationals' World Series title last season, batting .320 in the seven games against the Houston Astros with two home runs, six RBIs and five runs scored. Eaton is playing this season on a $9.5 million contract option, but the club is not likely to pick up another option in 2021 at $10.5 million. There is a $1.5 million buyout for next season.

--Field Level Media

