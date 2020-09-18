Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pirates end 8-game skid with win over Cardinals

Gregory Polanco hit a three-run homer and left-hander Steven Brault pitched his first career complete game Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Pirates ended their eight-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. Brault (1-3) gave up two hits, both singles, struck out eight and walked two while delivering a career-high 110 pitches.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 07:24 IST
Pirates end 8-game skid with win over Cardinals

Gregory Polanco hit a three-run homer and left-hander Steven Brault pitched his first career complete game Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Pirates ended their eight-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. Jacob Stallings added an RBI double for the Pirates (15-34).

Tommy Edman had an RBI single for St. Louis (22-24), which has lost five of its past seven games. Brault (1-3) gave up two hits, both singles, struck out eight and walked two while delivering a career-high 110 pitches. He retired the final 16 Cardinals batters.

He had gone 13 appearances, including six losses, since his most recent win on Sept. 1, 2019. He was making his ninth start this year. He had never pitched beyond seven innings in his career. St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson was lifted because of right-elbow tightness after two strong innings. He gave up one hit. There was no immediate update on the severity of the problem.

It thus became a bullpen game for the Cardinals. Austin Gomber (0-1) followed Hudson and allowed four runs and four hits, with two walks and two strikeouts, in 1 2/3 innings. St. Louis opened the scoring in the third. Rangel Ravelo became the first Cardinals baserunner with a one-out walk. He went to second on Kolten Wong's single to center and scored on Edman's single to right.

Pittsburgh took the lead in the fourth after Gomber replaced Hudson. Gomber walked Colin Moran and Josh Bell, then struck out Erik Gonzalez and Bryan Reynolds. Polanco lined his sixth homer to right-center for a 3-1 Pirates lead. Kevin Newman singled and scored on Stallings' double to right-center to make the score 4-1.

Against Tyler Webb in the fifth, Ke'Bryan Hayes led off with a double to right-center, went to third on Moran's infield hit, and scored on Bell's sacrifice fly for a 5-1 Pittsburgh edge. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mourinho still has faith in Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he questioned Tanguy Ndombeles professionalism last season but still has faith in the France midfielder, who scored a late winner against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Thursdays Europa League match. Ndomb...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia defies Wall St weakness but economy, election worries cap gains

Asian stocks inched up on Friday, despite Wall Street declines, but struggled to make deeper gains as worries about a faltering economic recovery kept investors to the sidelines or seeking safer harbour in assets such as the Japanese yen. O...

U.S. CDC testing guidance was published against scientists' objections -NYT

Guidance about novel coronavirus testing posted last month on the website of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC was not written by the agencys scientists and was posted over their objections, the New York Times reported...

FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organisation

FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers Thursday that antifa is an ideology, not an organisation, delivering testimony that puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, who has said he would designate it a terror group. Hours after the hear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020