Left Menu
Development News Edition

Valdez stifles Rangers as Astros reach .500

Framber Valdez matched his career high for strikeouts, Kyle Tucker slugged a two-run home run and the Houston Astros claimed the rubber match of their three-game series with the Texas Rangers with a 2-1 victory on Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 07:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 07:37 IST
Valdez stifles Rangers as Astros reach .500

Framber Valdez matched his career high for strikeouts, Kyle Tucker slugged a two-run home run and the Houston Astros claimed the rubber match of their three-game series with the Texas Rangers with a 2-1 victory on Thursday at Minute Maid Park. The Astros (25-25) picked up a game on the Seattle Mariners in the race for second place in the American League West and an automatic postseason berth. Seattle lost to the San Francisco Giants 6-4 earlier Thursday and fell three games behind the Astros.

Valdez (4-3) recorded 11 strikeouts, matching his total from an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Aug. 24. While half of his 100 pitches were sinkers, Valdez earned 12 swinging strikes on 41 curveballs. Thirteen of his 21 called strikes were on the sinker. Valdez labored but struck out the side in the first inning to strand runners at the corners. He found his groove in the second, striking out Eli White and Jeff Mathis to cap that frame to ignite a stretch where he retired 15 of 16 batters. A leadoff walk to Joey Gallo in the fourth was the lone hiccup for Valdez prior to Sherten Apostel reaching on a one-out double in the seventh.

Valdez allowed four hits and walked one batter over 6 1/3 innings. Apostel scored when White roped a fastball from Astros right-hander Josh James into center field with two outs, slicing the deficit in half. James held the line there, retiring the subsequent four batters he faced including strikeouts of Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Nick Solak in the eighth.

Left-hander Brooks Raley retired the side in the ninth on five pitches to earn his first career save. Rangers right-hander Jordan Lyles (1-5) nearly matched Valdez in effectiveness, surrendering just three hits, two runs and one walk over seven solid innings. However, his biggest mistake proved critical, with Tucker slugging his ninth homer of the season into the seats in right field immediately after Alex Bregman worked a leadoff walk in the bottom of the second inning.

Texas (18-32) fell to 1-5 in rubber matches this season and has dropped 11 of 13 against Houston. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mourinho still has faith in Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he questioned Tanguy Ndombeles professionalism last season but still has faith in the France midfielder, who scored a late winner against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Thursdays Europa League match. Ndomb...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia defies Wall St weakness but economy, election worries cap gains

Asian stocks inched up on Friday, despite Wall Street declines, but struggled to make deeper gains as worries about a faltering economic recovery kept investors to the sidelines or seeking safer harbour in assets such as the Japanese yen. O...

U.S. CDC testing guidance was published against scientists' objections -NYT

Guidance about novel coronavirus testing posted last month on the website of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC was not written by the agencys scientists and was posted over their objections, the New York Times reported...

FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organisation

FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers Thursday that antifa is an ideology, not an organisation, delivering testimony that puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, who has said he would designate it a terror group. Hours after the hear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020