Bengals TE Uzomah carted off with leg injury
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah was carted off the field with a right Achilles injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game with the Cleveland Browns. He was removed from the field via the cart with 8:01 remaining and the Bengals ruled him out a short time later. Uzomah had four catches for 42 yards and one touchdown.Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 09:05 IST
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah was carted off the field with a right Achilles injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game with the Cleveland Browns. Uzomah caught a 5-yard pass from Joe Burrow and his lower right leg awkwardly twitched when his foot hit the ground. He was removed from the field via the cart with 8:01 remaining and the Bengals ruled him out a short time later.
Uzomah had four catches for 42 yards and one touchdown. --Field Level Media
