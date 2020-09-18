Bengals TE Uzomah carted off with leg injury

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah was carted off the field with a right Achilles injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game with the Cleveland Browns. Uzomah caught a 5-yard pass from Joe Burrow and his lower right leg awkwardly twitched when his foot hit the ground. He was removed from the field via the cart with 8:01 remaining and the Bengals ruled him out a short time later.

Uzomah had four catches for 42 yards and one touchdown. --Field Level Media