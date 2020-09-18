Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open due to hamstring injury

US Open champion Naomi Osaka on Friday announced that she will not compete in this year's French Open due to a hamstring injury.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 10:17 IST
US Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open due to hamstring injury
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka. (Photo/US Open Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

US Open champion Naomi Osaka on Friday announced that she will not compete in this year's French Open due to a hamstring injury.Osaka took to Twitter and wrote, "Hey guys, first and foremost thank so much for all the support over the last three weeks. I couldn't have done it without you!" "Unfortunately I won't be able to play the French Open this year. My hamstring is still sore so I won't have enough time to prepare for the clay -- these two tournaments came too close to each other for me this year. i wish the organisers and players all the best," the world number three added.

The French Open is due to start on September 27 at Roland Garros, rescheduled from earlier in the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Osaka registered a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in the US Open summit clash over Victoria Azarenka. The No. 4 seed and 2018 champion overcame an inspired assault from Azarenka in the opening set to win her third career Grand Slam crown after one hour and 53 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka became the first Asian player to win three Grand Slam singles titles, breaking the tie she held with China's Li Na. After Ashleigh Barty, the Japanese became the second player of the world's top three to miss the French Open.

"It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year. Last year's French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly," Barty had said. Osaka's announcement also came just hours after French Open organisers were forced to slash daily attendance from 11,500 to 5,000 as coronavirus cases surge in France. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

PharmEasy Goes Live on PhonePe Switch Enabling Online Delivery of Medicines for Millions of Users

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India PharmEasy, Indias leading online medical and healthcare ordering app announced today its partnership with PhonePe, Indias leading digital payments platform. PharmEasy is now available on Phon...

Surjewala hits out at Centre over job losses

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday hit out at the Central government over job losses in the country. In four months, 66 lakhs jobs were lost, these are engineers, doctors, teachers, and accountants. Total 14 crore ...

Adjournment motion notice in LS over lathi-charge on Kerala Congress protesters

Congress MP K Suresh has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on Friday over lathi-charge on Kerala States Union and Youth Congress workers during protests and deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Congress demanded th...

Orban has ruled Hungary for a decade. Could the pandemic bring him down?

Hungarian car dealer Realszisztema has shelved plans to build a 1.7 million service facility and warehouse. Auto supplier AGC Glass Hungary, too, is turning away from expansion ambitions as it faces a future of fewer workers and sliding sal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020