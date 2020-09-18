Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nationals visit Marlins in final road trip of season

He allowed three runs in five innings in that game, which is the worst of his five starts thus far. It's possible the Marlins will throw rookie left-hander Braxton Garrett (1-0, 1.80) in Friday's other game.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 11:39 IST
Nationals visit Marlins in final road trip of season
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Marlins)

The Washington Nationals on Friday will open their final road series of the year -- a five-game set against the Miami Marlins to be played in just three days. That includes doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday, which likely means the Marlins will be facing Nationals star left fielder Juan Soto a lot this weekend.

Soto, a Dominican Republic native who turns 22 next month, is having another monster year, batting .342 with 11 doubles, 11 homers and 31 RBIs in just 34 games. He has a career-high 1.178 OPS. That's saying something for Soto, who broke into the majors as a 19-year-old star in 2018, slugging 25 doubles and 22 homers in just 116 games, helping to give him a .923 OPS. In 150 games last year, he hit 32 doubles, five triples and 34 homers, driving in 110 runs and posting a .949 OPS.

"He's maturing every year," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. "He knows what pitches to look for and what he can hit hard. Even on tough pitches, he's hitting them pretty good." The Nationals are also getting outstanding play from shortstop Trea Turner, whose .995 OPS is on pace to be his best mark in six years in the majors. Turner, who leads the National League with four triples and 66 hits, is batting a career-best .344 and has scored 38 runs in 47 games.

But, despite the heroics from Soto and Turner, the Nationals -- who won the World Series last year -- are in last place in the NL East with an 18-29 record. The Marlins, meanwhile, are one of the surprise teams in baseball. After losing 105 games and ranking as the worst team in the National League last year, the Marlins are in second place in the NL East at 25-23, which is playoff position at the moment.

Neither team has fully announced its pitching plans for Friday. The Marlins list rookie right-hander Sixto Sanchez as a starter, but the team has not specified for which end of the doubleheader. Sanchez (3-1, 1.69 ERA) is 1-0 against the Nationals, beating them 5-3 on Aug. 22 in his major-league debut. He allowed three runs in five innings in that game, which is the worst of his five starts thus far.

It's possible the Marlins will throw rookie left-hander Braxton Garrett (1-0, 1.80) in Friday's other game. Garrett would have to be recalled from the team's alternate site, but he would be pitching on four days of rest. That's because he made his major-league debut on Sept. 13, beating the Philadelphia Phillies by striking out six batters in five innings. He allowed three hits, two walks and one run. "I'm not sure if we will make a move (to get a pitcher from the alternate site) or not," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said following his team's 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

The Nationals, who were idle on Thursday, will turn to right-hander Erick Fedde (1-3, 5.06) for his 10th appearance and seventh start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in two career starts against Miami. Washington has not announced its other starter. It is possible the Nationals could start left-hander Patrick Corbin (2-5, 5.10) with five days of rest and right-hander Max Scherzer (4-3, 4.04) on four days of rest.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Apple to launch online store in India on Sept 23

Apple on Friday said it will launch its online store in India next week, offering its full range of products to customers across the country for the first time, a move that will help the tech giant cash in on the festive demand. The new onl...

UP CM takes stock of vacant posts, directs officials to start recruitment in 3 months

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the officials to immediately apprise him about the vacant posts in all departments and directed them to start the recruitment process in the next three months, according to a st...

Peru president faces impeachment vote amid pandemic turmoil

Peruvian President Martn Vizcarras job is on the line Friday as opposition lawmakers push through an impeachment hearing criticized as a hasty and poorly timed ouster attempt in one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. ...

New history has been created in rail connectivity in Bihar with inauguration of 12 projects: PM Modi.

New history has been created in rail connectivity in Bihar with inauguration of 12 projects PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020