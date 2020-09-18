Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rays continue push toward AL East title against Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays are making a run at the American League East title, and their lead is up to 3 1/2 games after sweeping the host Baltimore Orioles in a doubleheader Thursday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:23 IST
Rays continue push toward AL East title against Orioles
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Tampa Bay Rays are making a run at the American League East title, and their lead is up to 3 1/2 games after sweeping the host Baltimore Orioles in a doubleheader Thursday. The victory in the nightcap of the twin bill assured the Rays of making the AL playoff field. Still, the Rays are going to keep pushing, and they will try for a third straight win versus Baltimore when the teams meet Friday at Camden Yards.

The Rays had some problems at the plate recently, and manager Kevin Cash said that it's time to make the bats come alive again. "We definitely need to get it going and turn it on offensively," Cash said. "It's not one guy. It's multiple times that we've seen opportunities come up and we're just not able to capitalize on them."

Tampa Bay didn't do much offensively in Game 1 on Thursday, a 3-1 victory, but they came through with two runs in the seventh (final) innings. The second game saw the Rays bang out three homers -- Willy Adames, Hunter Renfroe and Joey Wendle -- to outslug the Orioles 10-6. The Rays lost Austin Meadows in Game 1 due to an oblique problem. He did not play in Game 2. His status for Friday was uncertain.

Tampa Bay (33-18) is attempting to hold off the surging New York Yankees, who belted 19 homers while sweeping a three-game series from the Toronto Blue Jays the past three days. The homer total was a major league record for any three-game sequence. New York's rediscovered fire power is putting pressure on the Rays, who hope they can continue to pick on the fourth-place Orioles (22-29).

Tyler Glasnow will start Friday for the Rays. He is 3-1 with a 4.47 ERA this year and has done well against Baltimore during his career, going 3-0 with a 2.12 ERA in five starts. The Orioles have been slumping lately but are hoping Alex Cobb (1-4, 5.03 ERA) can help turn things around. The veteran right-hander has been up and down this season, sometimes pitching very well, and that's something Baltimore needs.

Cobb has an 0-3 record with a 4.61 ERA in five career starts against the Rays. The Orioles have dropped eight of their past 10 games, causing their thin shot at the playoffs to all but disappear. They've had lots of problems on offense, something that's been an issue all season due to inconsistency.

But now, the team is getting strong work from its young starting pitchers. In the first game Thursday, Dean Kremer gave up just one run for the third straight game while coming away with a no-decision in just his third major league start. "I take two things," Kremer said. "One, that I can still compete no matter what I have that day, and two, I need to be able to make adjustments quicker."

Bruce Zimmermann, a Baltimore native, made his major league debut as the Orioles' starter in the nightcap. The left-hander gave up two homers and five runs on four hits in three-plus innings, walking one and striking out two.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Saint-Etienne beats Marseille to go top of French league

After the emotional high of getting a first win against bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain in nine years, Marseille was given a reality check. Marseille lost 2-0 at home against Saint-tienne, missing a chance to go top of the league.Instead i...

Experience Personalized Gifting Options for Valentine's day with GiftstoIndia24x7.com

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- To ensure that the essence of love is not lost because of distance, GiftstoIndia24x7.com, the most preferred NRI gifting portal, recently added over five thousand personalized gifting options for...

Bheki Cele to host rural safety imbizo in KZN

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will on Monday host a rural safety imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal.The imbizo will take place at the Normandien Auction Saleyard Hall in Newcastle at 10 am.The Imbizo follows the Ministers first visit to the are...

PM inaugurates rail projects for Bihar; slams UPA govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Kosi Rail Mahasetu along with a slew of other rail projects for Bihar and hit out at the previous UPA government for the slow progress in the development of railways in the state during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020