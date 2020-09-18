Left Menu
Development News Edition

CGE and SAHRC to embark on advocacy to fight against IAAF discriminatory rules

The CGE and SAHRC said the implementation of female eligibility regulations denies athletes with variations in sex characteristics an equal right to participate in sports and violates the right to non-discrimination more broadly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:29 IST
CGE and SAHRC to embark on advocacy to fight against IAAF discriminatory rules
The CGE and SAHRC said the implementation of female eligibility regulations denies athletes with variations in sex characteristics an equal right to participate in sports and violates the right to non-discrimination more broadly. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) and South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) are planning to embark on global and national advocacy to fight against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) discriminatory regulations.

This comes after Caster Mokgadi Semenya lost her appeal to Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court against the restriction of testosterone levels in female runners.

"The matter for these two Chapter Nine Institutions is more than an individual fight for Semenya but one that affects black women in developing countries.

"It is about restoring her human dignity and rights to participate and have income from sport, as well as the rights of other athletes, who have also been discriminated and prejudiced by the new IAAF discriminatory regulations that came to effect in 2019," read a statement released on Thursday.

After Semenya lost her appeal, the two institutions met on Tuesday to chart the way forward on the issue of gross human rights violations.

The CGE and SAHRC are still opposed to the IAAF's modification of its regulation to require female athletes to maintain testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre for a continuous period of at least six months, particularly in individuals with Differences of Sex Development (DSD).

"The two institutions' opposition is based on their strong conviction that the effects and impact of this new regulation will be detrimental and therefore amount to a severe violation of the rights of female athletes like Caster Semenya, whose body produces what is considered by the IAAF 'unnaturally high' levels of testosterone," the statement said.

The CGE and SAHRC said the implementation of female eligibility regulations denies athletes with variations in sex characteristics an equal right to participate in sports and violates the right to non-discrimination more broadly.

"Other current approaches to regulating female eligibility may have a negative impact on athletes' enjoyment of their human rights and may amount to violations of the right to freedom from torture and other cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment.

"Both institutions believe the outcome at Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court amounts to a severe violation of the right to bodily integrity, human dignity and privacy of athletes like Caster Semenya, whose bodies, through no fault of their own, produce what is considered high levels of testosterone," the statement said.

The CGE and SAHRC said they are determined to mount global and national advocacy and support for women athletes like Caster Semenya and anyone else who falls foul of the new IAAF's regulation.

The two institutions will jointly engage President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the African Union; the Ministries of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and Sports, Arts and Culture; the National Assembly, through Portfolio Committees of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and Sports, Arts, and Culture, and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

This petition will not be limited to South Africa and Africa but also the United Nations.

"International human rights norms and standards place obligations on States to prevent and provide redress for discrimination.

"The two institutions will also jointly engage partners, key stakeholders and activists, government and the private sector to join hands with the Commission for Gender Equality in the advocacy and defence of the human rights of Semenya and other women athletes in a similar position," the statement said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

TN seeks 10,000 seats under India BPO Promotion Scheme

Chennai, Sep 18 PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday asked the Centre to allot 10,000 seats under the India BPO Promotion Scheme to the state, citing the success of the scheme. The scheme is synchronous with the state gover...

COVID-19: Former Guj CM Keshubhai Patel tests positive

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel has tested positive for novel coronavirus, health officials said on Friday. He underwent a COVID-19 test as one of his attendants was detected with the infection on Thursday after which samples ...

Delhi Master Plan 2041: DDA holds online meet with residents of plotted housing colonies

Seeking to engage the public and stakeholder groups in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi MPD 2041, a meeting was held on Thursday between DDA officials and several residents and representatives of resident welfare associations RWA...

Rare Mediterranean storm batters Greece's Ionian islands

A rare storm, known as a Medicane Mediterranean hurricane, hit western Greece on Friday, flooding streets, uprooting trees and causing power cuts in the Ionian islands of Kefalonia, Zakynthos and Ithaca. The fire brigade said it had receive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020