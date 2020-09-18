Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-'Fit and Fresh' Dhoni ready to lead Chennai in IPL

MS is fresh and ready to go." The IPL kicks off on Saturday with a repeat of last year's final, which the Mumbai Indians won by one run against the Chennai outfit. Three-time winners CSK did not have an ideal pre-season when many people from their touring party tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon arriving in the UAE, but Fleming felt the squad had dealt with the challenge well.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:57 IST
Cricket-'Fit and Fresh' Dhoni ready to lead Chennai in IPL
Former India skipper MS Dhoni. (Photo/BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last month, is in top shape and ready to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League on Saturday, head coach Stephen Fleming has said. The 39-year-old former skipper drew curtains on an illustrious, trophy-laden career for the national team, having not played for India since their semi-final exit at the 50-overs World Cup in July last year.

Due to his long break, there were concerns over Dhoni's readiness for the IPL, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic in India. "It has been no different," former New Zealand captain Fleming said in an interview on the team's website https://www.chennaisuperkings.com/CSK_WEB/module/news/html/newsdetails.html?newsId=857&news_providerId=3 on Friday. "He's very fit and mentally he's been very engaged and determined.

"In some ways the break can work for the experienced and older players that we have. MS is fresh and ready to go." The IPL kicks off on Saturday with a repeat of last year's final, which the Mumbai Indians won by one run against the Chennai outfit.

Three-time winners CSK did not have an ideal pre-season when many people from their touring party tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon arriving in the UAE, but Fleming felt the squad had dealt with the challenge well. Adjusting to the conditions in the Emirates also means the 2020 edition of the popular Twenty20 tournament will be tactically "very different" and Fleming is banking on the wealth of experience in his side to adapt.

Apart from Dhoni, the Chennai side also boast experienced campaigners like Australian Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo of West Indies and Pakistan-born South African Imran Tahir. "We've got experienced players, and experienced players identify key times and that's why they've done so well in their careers, that they can turn games, absorb pressure or just sum out the situation," Fleming said.

"That's what experience is about and that's why we value it so highly."

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Monfils subjected to racist abuse online after early exit in Rome

Frances Gael Monfils revealed on Friday that he had been racially abused on Instagram following his early exit at the Italian Open in Rome. Fifth seed Monfils, who had received a bye into the second round, lost 6-2 6-4 to Dominik Koepfer on...

Turkey's Halkbank urges dismissal of Iran sanctions criminal case in U.S.

Halkbank on Friday urged a judge to dismiss a U.S. indictment accusing the state-owned Turkish lender of helping Iran evade American sanctions, even as it seeks the judges recusal for alleged bias.At a hearing in Manhattan federal court, a ...

UN rights chief calls for Turkey to probe rights abuses in northern Syria

Michelle Bachelet warned that the human rights situation in places such as Afrin, Ras al-Ain and Tel Abyad, is grim, with violence and criminality rife. An alarming pattern of grave violations has been documented in these areas in recent ...

No rains in Delhi for 11th day

Rains continued to evade the national capital on Friday, despite a MeT department forecast of light showers. Though monsoon is not over yet, there has been no precipitation in Delhi for 11 days.The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020