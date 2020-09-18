Anand Kripalu appointed as new RCB chairman

Diageo India on Friday announced the appointment of Anand Kripalu as the new chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The appointment will be effective from October 1, 2020. Anand is currently the Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India and will now assume this new role as an additional responsibility to his current profile.

He takes over the role of RCB Chairman from Sanjeev Churiwala, who is also the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Diageo India. Churiwala will now be moving to Singapore to take up the position of Finance Director for the APAC region. "Royal Challengers Bangalore is an integral part of Diageo India and behind the scenes, I have been part of the team's journey for the past 6 years. As the new season starts, it's going to be an exciting new chapter to lead the team from the front along with Virat, Mike Hesson, and Simon Katich and we look forward to playing boldly. I would also like to thank Sanjeev for his tremendous contribution to RCB and Diageo and wish him luck for his new role," new RCB chairman Anand Kripalu said in an official release.

The IPL 2020 is scheduled from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. (ANI)