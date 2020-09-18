Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese soccer player dies from stray bullet head wound

Several people have been killed by stray bullets in Lebanon in recent years. Lebanon's President Michel Aoun tweeted that "it is regrettable that international player Mohammed Atwi joined the list of young people that Lebanon lost because some don't know the dangers caused by their irresponsible behaviour." Those behind the shooting will face justice, Aoun added.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:05 IST
Lebanese soccer player dies from stray bullet head wound

Lebanon's leading soccer player Mohammed Atwi died on Friday, nearly a month after he was wounded in Beirut by a stray bullet that hit him in the head, the state-run National News Agency reported. He was 33. Atwi had been in intensive care unit since the Aug. 21 shooting. The origin of the stray bullet that struck him was never determined.

The case shocked Lebanon, where firings from guns and rifles into the air in celebration are common at weddings, funerals or when political leaders give speeches — even when a student passes high school exams. After Atwi was shot, many Lebanese started calling on the government to take strict measures against such firing off into the air. Several people have been killed by stray bullets in Lebanon in recent years.

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun tweeted that "it is regrettable that international player Mohammed Atwi joined the list of young people that Lebanon lost because some don't know the dangers caused by their irresponsible behaviour." Those behind the shooting will face justice, Aoun added. Lebanon's Minister of Sports and Youth Vartine Ohanian tweeted that the nation was "shocked by the passing away of football star Mohammed Atwi." She added that Lebanon has lost "a humble and polite person and a symbol to civilized sports." Atwi played for Lebanon's national team and several local teams in Lebanon, including Ansar. The last team he played for was al-Akhaa al-Ahly Aley or National Brotherhood of Aley Sporting Club.

Atwi was later on Friday laid to rest in his hometown of Harouf in southern Lebanon..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

After showdown, UN rights body OKs more scrutiny of Belarus

The UNs top human rights body on Friday passed a resolution backed by the European Union seeking quick and enhanced scrutiny of alleged violations in Belarus by authorities under President Alexander Lukashenko, after rejecting efforts to sq...

Issue of GST compensation to states will be discussed in GST Council;no provision to give compensation from Consolidated Fund of India: FM.

Issue of GST compensation to states will be discussed in GST Councilno provision to give compensation from Consolidated Fund of India FM....

Huawei starts ad campaign showing commitment for India

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei on Friday launched an advertising campaign showing its commitment for India. The company launched the campaign on the eve of completing 20 years of presence in the country.Huawei launched advertisements rei...

Michigan court rules that late arriving ballots must be counted

A Michigan judge ruled on Friday that mailed ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 must be counted in the state as long as they are received within two weeks after the Nov. 3 election, the latest move by a U.S. court to protect voting rights in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020