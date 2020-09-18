Liverpool confirm signing of Thiago Alcantara

English club Liverpool FC on Friday announced the signing of Spanish international Thiago Alcantara. The midfielder has put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Reds and becomes the club's second signing of the transfer window, following Kostas Tsimikas in August.

"I think it's an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here," the official website of Liverpool quoted Alcantara as saying. "When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can - and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible," he added.

Thiago has moved to Anfield fresh from helping Bayern clinch a prestigious treble as they won the Bundesliga, German Cup, and Champions League in 2019-20, during which he featured 40 times. The 29-year-old, who also has 39 caps for Spain, spent seven seasons at the Allianz Arena having transferred to Germany from FC Barcelona, where he began his career.

In total, Thiago has won nine league titles, two Champions Leagues, and two FIFA Club World Cups with his respective previous teams. "I must adapt to the team as fast as I can in the situation and the context that we are living right now. Everything is more compact and we started a little bit later, but still, it is football and I think we have to mix all the big things up, all the good things we have. I will help the team in a defensive and offensive [way] and also in a mental aspect," said Alcantara. (ANI)