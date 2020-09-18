Left Menu
Bengals TE Uzomah tears Achilles, out for season

The touchdown was the first in the NFL career of Burrow, who was the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Second-year player Drew Sample is expected to see additional playing time following the loss of Uzomah, who has 114 receptions for 1,098 yards and eight touchdowns in 63 career games with the Bengals.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:29 IST
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn right Achilles in the fourth quarter of the team's 35-30 setback to the Cleveland Browns. Bengals coach Zac Taylor made the announcement on Friday morning, one day after the Bengals fell to 0-2 on the season.

Uzomah, 27, caught a 5-yard pass from rookie Joe Burrow before his lower right leg awkwardly twitched as his foot hit the ground. He was removed from the field via the cart with about eight minutes remaining. Uzomah had four catches for 42 yards and one touchdown in the game. The touchdown was the first in the NFL career of Burrow, who was the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Second-year player Drew Sample is expected to see additional playing time following the loss of Uzomah, who has 114 receptions for 1,098 yards and eight touchdowns in 63 career games with the Bengals. Sample, 24, has eight receptions for 52 yards in two games this season. He has 13 catches for 82 yards in 11 games during his career.

