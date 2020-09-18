Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arians: Bucs WR Godwin 'doubtful' for Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the practice field on Friday, however his availability for this weekend's game versus the Carolina Panthers remains in question. The Bucs will look to record their first win of the season on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) against the Panthers (0-1).

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 23:00 IST
Arians: Bucs WR Godwin 'doubtful' for Sunday
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the practice field on Friday, however his availability for this weekend's game versus the Carolina Panthers remains in question. Godwin was spotted catching passes on the sideline as well as performing some light stretches during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Still, coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Godwin will be "doubtful" for Sunday's home opener as he works his way out of concussion protocol.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Godwin will undergo more tests on Saturday. "If doctors clear him then, he will be upgraded to questionable," Schefter wrote on Twitter. "But he still has hurdles to clear to play." Godwin was injured after taking a hit to the helmet in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Pro Bowl wideout led Tampa Bay with six receptions for 79 yards in the season opener.

The fourth-year pro caught 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games last season. The Bucs will look to record their first win of the season on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) against the Panthers (0-1).

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Freelance journalist arrested under Official Secrets Act by Delhi Police, sent to police custody

The Patiala House Court has sent freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police under Official Secrets Act on September 14, to police custody for six days.Delhi Police Special Cell said Sharma, a re...

Michigan court rules that late arriving ballots must be counted

A Michigan judge ruled on Friday that mailed ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 must be counted in the state as long as they are received within two weeks after the Nov. 3 election, the latest move by a U.S. court to protect voting rights in the ...

Case against Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra's daughter

An FIR was lodged against Bhadohi MLA Vijay Mishras daughter and six others for allegedly threatening her relative who has lodged a case against her father, accusing him of grabbing his property. An FIR has been lodged against the MLAs d...

Rajasthan government allows family members to meet COVID-19 patients in hospitals

Rajasthan Health Department on Friday permitted family members of COVID-19 patients to meet with them in hospitals by wearing face masks, PPE kits and hand gloves. Health Department Principal Secretary Akhil Arora issued directions, citing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020