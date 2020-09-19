Left Menu
Lions WR Golladay, CB Trufant ruled out vs. Packers

Guard Joe Dahl (groin) and tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring) have also been ruled out for the Lions (0-1). Golladay also sat out Detroit's 27-23 season-opening setback to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 02:55 IST
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Desmond Trufant have been ruled out for this weekend's game against the Green Bay Packers with respective hamstring injuries, the team announced Friday. Guard Joe Dahl (groin) and tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring) have also been ruled out for the Lions (0-1).

Golladay also sat out Detroit's 27-23 season-opening setback to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He had 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns last season to earn Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career. Matthew Stafford fared well without Golladay against the Bears, throwing for 297 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson. Wideout Danny Amendola joined Hockenson with a team-high five receptions, while Marvin Jones Jr. had four.

Trufant and fellow cornerback Justin Coleman (hamstring) were injured in that game, with the latter being placed on injured reserve two days later. Sunday's game against the Packers (1-0) appears to be shaping up as the NFL debut for cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was the third overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Okudah, 21, played in all 14 games for Ohio State last season, recording 35 tackles and adding nine pass breakups, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He became the first Ohio State cornerback to earn unanimous All-America honors. Trufant, 30, had a career-high four interceptions in just nine games with the Atlanta Falcons last season, but he missed four games midseason due to turf toe, then sat out the final three games with a broken forearm that required surgery. It was the second time in four years he was limited to nine games.

A first-round pick out of Washington in 2013, Trufant had spent his entire career with the Falcons before joining Detroit. He had 13 interceptions and broke up 79 passes in 97 games (all starts) for Atlanta. --Field Level Media

