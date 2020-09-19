Rays OF Meadows lands on IL with oblique strain

Left Menu
Austin Meadow's forgettable 2020 season continued to provide more disappointment as the Tampa Bay Rays outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain Friday. The Rays were 33-18 at the start of play Friday and the leaders in the American League East. Meadows, 25, started the season on the COVID-19 injured list and did not make his debut until Aug. 4.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 03:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 03:53 IST
Austin Meadow's forgettable 2020 season continued to provide more disappointment as the Tampa Bay Rays outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain Friday. The Grade 2 strain has the potential of keeping Meadows out for the remainder of the season, but as one of the better teams in the American League, the Rays could end up making a long postseason run. The Rays were 33-18 at the start of play Friday and the leaders in the American League East.

Meadows, 25, started the season on the COVID-19 injured list and did not make his debut until Aug. 4. Since then, he has batted .205 with a .296 on-base percentage, hitting four home runs with 13 RBIs. It was nowhere near the form that earned him his first All-Star Game appearance last season. Meadows is a career .276 hitter over three seasons and 233 games, with 43 home runs -- 33 of which came last season. He has 119 career RBIs with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rays.

Tampa Bay added left-hander Sean Gilmartin to the active roster, while left-hander Cody Reed was moved to the 45-day IL. --Field Level Media

