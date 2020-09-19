Left Menu
Plesac, Indians shut out Tigers

Zach Plesac tied a career high with 11 strikeouts, and Delino DeShields scored the game's only run as the visiting Cleveland Indians edged the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Friday. Castro walked, but Karinchak struck out Cabrera swinging to end the frame. The Indians loaded the bases in the ninth on three walks issued by Bryan Garcia.

Zach Plesac tied a career high with 11 strikeouts, and Delino DeShields scored the game's only run as the visiting Cleveland Indians edged the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Friday. Plesac (4-2) pitched 7 2/3 innings and gave up five hits and one walk for Cleveland (28-23). Brad Hand notched his 13th save despite a shaky ninth.

Detroit starter Michael Fulmer held the Indians to one hit in three innings while recording two strikeouts. The Tigers (21-29) were shut out for the second time in three games and the fourth time in 10 games. Cleveland broke through in the fifth against Tyler Alexander (2-2). With one out, DeShields tripled into the left-center-field gap, and he scored on Francisco Lindor's sacrifice fly.

Detroit threatened in the first when Willi Castro tipped a one-out double and Miguel Cabrera walked. Plesac came back to strike out Jeimer Candelario and retire Harold Castro on a grounder. Plesac tossed an immaculate inning in the second, striking out all three batters he faced on three pitches apiece. Jorge Bonifacio, Niko Goodrum and Austin Romine were the victims.

A surprising gamble by Jose Ramirez left the game scoreless in the fourth. With Alexander replacing Fulmer, Ramirez hit a leadoff single, Franmil Reyes drew a one-out walk, and Jordan Luplow walked with two outs to load the bases. With the count 2-2 on Roberto Perez, Ramirez tried to steal home but Alexander fired the ball to catcher Romine, who tagged Ramirez's hand just in time. Plesac notched his 11th strikeout in the eighth against Isaac Paredes. Victor Reyes followed with a single, and Plesac was replaced by James Karinchak. Castro walked, but Karinchak struck out Cabrera swinging to end the frame.

The Indians loaded the bases in the ninth on three walks issued by Bryan Garcia. Gregory Soto replaced Garcia, and Romine suffered an injured wrist blocking a bounced pitch. Romine had to leave the game. Soto then induced Cesar Hernandez to groundout, ending the threat. The Tigers had a golden chance to tie it when Daz Cameron smacked a one-out triple in the ninth. Hand then struck out Bonifacio and Goodrum to end the game.

