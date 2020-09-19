Padres activate OF Pham from injured list

The San Diego Padres activated outfielder Tommy Pham from the 10-day injured list and sent right-hander Jorge Ona to the team's alternate training site. Pham, 32, was out with a broken bone in his hand. He was batting just .207 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 23 games this season, his first in San Diego after he was acquired in an offseason trade from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Pham is a career .274 hitter with 81 home runs and 248 RBIs over seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2014-18), Rays (2018-19) and Padres. --Field Level Media