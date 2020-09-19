Cardinals get six runs in the sixth, sweep Pirates

St. Louis' Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer in a six-run sixth inning filled with Pittsburgh Pirates' mistakes on Friday as the Cardinals won 7-2 to sweep a doubleheader. The Pirates served as the visiting team in the makeup game and batted in the top-half of innings even though it was played at PNC Park.

Paul DeJong added an RBI single for St. Louis (24-24), which was playing its third doubleheader in five days. Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer for the Pirates (15-36), who have lost nine of their past 10.

Cardinals starter Daniel Ponce de Leon, pitching on short rest, struck out nine in five innings. He allowed two runs and three hits and walked two. Andrew Miller (1-1) pitched the sixth, striking out the side in order.

Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl (1-3) pitched five-plus innings. He gave up four runs, with just one earned, struck out six, and walked two. Kuhl held St. Louis to one single through three innings. In the fourth, Tommy Edman led off with a single. He went to second on Paul Goldschmidt's base hit. After Brad Miller struck out, DeJong dropped a single into shallow left field. Edman scored for a 1-0 Cardinals lead.

The Pirates took the lead in the fifth. Jacob Stallings drew a one-out walk and two batters later Reynolds hit his fifth homer, a 436-foot bomb to right that cleared the stands and bounced into the Allegheny River. In the Cardinals' half of the sixth, Edman walked, Goldschmidt reached on Stallings' catcher's interference and Brad Miller walked to load the bases. Chris Stratton replaced Kuhl.

DeJong's sacrifice flies brought in Edman to tie it. Tyler O'Neill hit a grounder to third, and third baseman Ke' Bryan Hayes threw wide of home, his error allowing Goldschmidt to score for a 3-2 St. Louis lead. Matt Carpenter's fielder's choice and first baseman Josh Bell's throwing error allowed Harrison Bader, pinch-running for Miller, to score. Then came the only hit of the inning, Carlson's three-run homer to right-center, his second, to make it 7-2.

Stallings was ejected in the seventh for arguing balls and strikes.