Left Menu
Development News Edition

Calhoun homers twice as D-backs down Astros

He limited the Astros to three runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings. Greinke needed 89 pitches to complete five innings but matched his season high of nine strikeouts in his first 2020 start against the club that traded him to Houston in exchange for four players on July 31, 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 10:47 IST
Calhoun homers twice as D-backs down Astros

Kole Calhoun recorded his second multi-homer game of the week to support a quality start from Zac Gallen as the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for a 6-3 win over the host Houston Astros on Friday. Calhoun bashed a three-run homer into the upper deck in right field off right-hander Zack Greinke in the fourth inning to allow the Diamondbacks (20-32) to erase a 2-0 deficit.

Calhoun entered play with a .579 career average against Greinke, the best for any hitter with a minimum of 15 plate appearances against the six-time All-Star and 2009 American League Cy Young Award winner. In the eighth inning, Calhoun added his 14th home run of the season, a solo shot off left-hander Blake Taylor that just cleared the outstretched glove of Astros right fielder Josh Reddick. Calhoun produced a multi-homer game against his former club, the Los Angeles Angels, on Tuesday, and he has slugged five home runs over his past four games.

Gallen (2-2) set the tone for his solid outing by allowing just one unearned run in the bottom of the first despite the Astros loading the bases with no outs. Gallen uncorked a wild pitch that enabled George Springer, who twice reached on fielding errors, to score the first run of the game. But Gallen recovered to strike out Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel to limit the damage. Tucker added a double in the third inning that scored Jose Altuve, and Springer launched a 415-foot homer to left, his 11th, leading off the fifth, but Gallen proved effective. He limited the Astros to three runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings.

Greinke needed 89 pitches to complete five innings but matched his season high of nine strikeouts in his first 2020 start against the club that traded him to Houston in exchange for four players on July 31, 2019. He gave up three runs on six hits and no walks. Arizona's Pavin Smith added an RBI triple off Luis Garcia (0-1) and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning. Three Diamondbacks relievers muzzled the Astros (25-26), with Stefan Crichton throwing a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his fourth save.

Arizona is 3-1 against the Astros this season. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson channelises inner 'Black Adam' as he rips off gates of his house

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson channelised his inner Black Adam on Friday local time as he pushed, pulled and ripped the iron gate of his house because a mans gotta go to work. The Rock was forced to rip off the electric-powered front...

CCI approves Alstom's acquisition, sole control over Bombardier Transportation in India

The Competition Commission of India CCI today approved Alstom SAs acquisition and sole control over Bombardier Transportation in India. It also approved the acquisition of about 18 per cent and 3 per cent share capital of Alstom by Caisse d...

Protesting against new farm Bills, farmer dies by suicide at Punjab's Muktsar

A 70-year-old farmer has died after consuming some poisonous substance during a protest against the new farm Bills in Muktsar district of Punjab, police said on Saturday. Pritam Singh, a resident of Akkanwali village of Mansa district, cons...

Man held in MP for poaching, selling animal parts

A 35-year-old man, allegedly involved in poaching and selling parts of wild animals, has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. Three dead monitor lizards and a hare were recovered from him, an official said.Police rounde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020