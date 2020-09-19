Soccer-Psychology could give Celtic another edge, says Lennon

Celtic will be willing to seek help from a psychologist if it gives them a competitive edge, manager Neil Lennon has said. The Scottish champions failed to qualify for the Champions League for the third successive season after a dispiriting 2-1 home defeat by Hungary's Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round and majority shareholder Dermot Desmond said the club had a fear factor when it came to European competition.

Lennon refused to attribute the defeat to the players' mindset but said the club were looking at different ways to ensure improved performances. "We're still looking to try and improve as best we can," Lennon told British media.

"If that means looking at the psychological side of it, then we will. I spoke to Dermot, I spoke to the board, we've covered all aspects from the bosses upstairs. It can be individually or it can be as a group. "We're looking at a few sort of scenarios where we may introduce it to the group or we may introduce it to certain individuals but it's an ongoing process and it's been something in the offing for over a year."

Celtic face Latvian side Riga next week in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.