Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Psychology could give Celtic another edge, says Lennon

The Scottish champions failed to qualify for the Champions League for the third successive season after a dispiriting 2-1 home defeat by Hungary's Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round and majority shareholder Dermot Desmond said the club had a fear factor when it came to European competition. Lennon refused to attribute the defeat to the players' mindset but said the club were looking at different ways to ensure improved performances.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 11:14 IST
Soccer-Psychology could give Celtic another edge, says Lennon
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Celtic will be willing to seek help from a psychologist if it gives them a competitive edge, manager Neil Lennon has said. The Scottish champions failed to qualify for the Champions League for the third successive season after a dispiriting 2-1 home defeat by Hungary's Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round and majority shareholder Dermot Desmond said the club had a fear factor when it came to European competition.

Lennon refused to attribute the defeat to the players' mindset but said the club were looking at different ways to ensure improved performances. "We're still looking to try and improve as best we can," Lennon told British media.

"If that means looking at the psychological side of it, then we will. I spoke to Dermot, I spoke to the board, we've covered all aspects from the bosses upstairs. It can be individually or it can be as a group. "We're looking at a few sort of scenarios where we may introduce it to the group or we may introduce it to certain individuals but it's an ongoing process and it's been something in the offing for over a year."

Celtic face Latvian side Riga next week in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson channelises inner 'Black Adam' as he rips off gates of his house

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson channelised his inner Black Adam on Friday local time as he pushed, pulled and ripped the iron gate of his house because a mans gotta go to work. The Rock was forced to rip off the electric-powered front...

CCI approves Alstom's acquisition, sole control over Bombardier Transportation in India

The Competition Commission of India CCI today approved Alstom SAs acquisition and sole control over Bombardier Transportation in India. It also approved the acquisition of about 18 per cent and 3 per cent share capital of Alstom by Caisse d...

Protesting against new farm Bills, farmer dies by suicide at Punjab's Muktsar

A 70-year-old farmer has died after consuming some poisonous substance during a protest against the new farm Bills in Muktsar district of Punjab, police said on Saturday. Pritam Singh, a resident of Akkanwali village of Mansa district, cons...

Man held in MP for poaching, selling animal parts

A 35-year-old man, allegedly involved in poaching and selling parts of wild animals, has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. Three dead monitor lizards and a hare were recovered from him, an official said.Police rounde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020