Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Brumbies hang on to win Super Rugby AU title over Reds

Loose forward Harry Wilson and lock Angus Blyth scored tries for the Reds and James O'Connor added 13 points from the boot to give them hopes of adding to their only Super Rugby title in 2011. "It was a huge effort from the boys," Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:11 IST
Rugby-Brumbies hang on to win Super Rugby AU title over Reds

The ACT Brumbies confirmed their domestic superiority in Australian rugby with a 28-23 victory over the Queensland Reds to clinch the Super Rugby AU title in Canberra on Saturday.

The victory ensured the Brumbies' third title at Super Rugby level, having won the broader international Super Rugby competition in 2001 and 2004. Hooker Folau Fainga'a, winger Andy Muirhead and fullback Tom Banks all crossed for the home side, while flyhalf Noah Lolesio, surprisingly brought back after two months out with a hamstring injury, kicked 13 points. Loose forward Harry Wilson and lock Angus Blyth scored tries for the Reds and James O'Connor added 13 points from the boot to give them hopes of adding to their only Super Rugby title in 2011.

"It was a huge effort from the boys," Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa said. "We always knew the Reds were going to come back in the second half. "We did really well to close out that game."

The Brumbies played to their traditional strength, turning around the Reds with tactical kicking, superb ball retention and putting pressure on them in their own half. They also took advantage of some poor discipline to establish a 15-3 lead with tries to Fainga'a and Muirhead.

The Reds dragged themselves back into the game with their scrum dominance before Jordan Petaia set up number eight Wilson for their first try, which O'Connor converted. He then added a penalty on the stroke of halftime to pull the score back to 15-13.

The Reds, however, suffered a triple blow in the first 10 minutes of the second half. First, Petaia was unable to return following the break due to a leg injury, and then lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto failed a head injury assessment. Reds winger Filipo Daugunu was then given a yellow card for a dangerous tackle straight after Banks's try.

Lolesio added a dropgoal and penalty to give his team a 28-13 lead before O'Connor added his third penalty and then Blyth crossed to drag the Reds back to 28-23. But they were not able to keep their momentum going.

"Congrats to the Brumbies, they were class the whole season and they showed that again tonight," Reds captain Liam Wright said.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farooq Abdullah seeks talks with Pakistan over border skirmishes

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said in Lok Sabha that there has been an increase in border skirmishes in Jammu and Kashmir and talks should be held with Pakistan. Abdullah, who spoke during zero hour, thanked the mem...

Centre rejects study which claims India is world's largest emitter of anthropogenic sulphur dioxide

The Environment Ministry on Saturday rejected the findings of a study which claimed that India is the worlds largest emitter of anthropogenic sulphur dioxide SO2 and informed the Rajya Sabha that 18 units for flue-gas desulphurization were ...

Care downgrades Repco Home Finance's loan facilities, NCDs to AA-minus

Care Ratings has revised the rating of Chennai-based Repco Home Finances long-term loan facilities and non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,620 crore to AA-minus with stable outlook from AA with negative outlook. The revision factors in mo...

Majority opp parties back amendement to IBC; Some flag possible misuse by corporates, demand relief for farmers

A majority of opposition parties supported The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Second Amendment Bill, 2020, which was passed by Rajya Sabha on Saturday, and also urged the government to provide interest waiver on loans to farmers and poor pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020