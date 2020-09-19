Soccer-Pirlo says Suarez unlikely to join Juventus after all

Left Menu
Juventus are unlikely to sign Barcelona and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez after all, coach Andrea Pirlo said Saturday as he prepared for the start of the new Serie A season.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 20:08 IST
Pirlo, who replaced Maurizio Sarri last month despite having no senior coaching experience, will make his debut at home to Sampdoria on Sunday. Image Credit: Pixbay

Juventus have already used up their limit of two non-EU signings following the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Arthur and U.S. international Weston McKinnie and would only be able to add Suarez if he can obtain an EU passport. "We're all waiting for a centre forward. There is still a long way to go in the transfer window so we're calm and happy, we're not in a hurry," said Pirlo.

"Suarez is difficult because it takes a long time to get the passport, so it's unlikely that it could be him". Although Suarez is eligible for Italian naturalisation as his wife is a citizen of the country, the process usually takes several years - a detail overlooked in much of the speculation linking him to the Serie A champions over the last month.

Pirlo said that Cristiano Ronaldo and Dejan Kulusevski would share the role against Sampdoria. "Neither Kulusevski nor Ronaldo will start in the classic centre forward position, they will try to move according to what the other does," said Pirlo. "There will be rotations to allow as many people as possible to arrive in the area."

The 41-year-old said he has relaxed ahead of the new season where he will be expected, at the minimum, to bring Juventus a tenth successive Serie A title. "After a month of Juve I have no doubts, but many certainties," he said. "I have fitted in well, now the pitch will do the talking."

