STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-PREVIEW In battle of power-hitters, spin-heavy Delhi Capitals face KXIP Dubai, Sep 19 (PTI) Two greats will pit their wits against each other in the background as their captains, with an ability to achieve greatness, lead their power-hitters out for an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab here on Sunday. SPO-CRI-IPL-MOOD IPL: Stadium near empty but not quite enveloped in eerie silence Abu Dhabi, Sep 19 (PTI) The IPL is back but the atmosphere isn't.

The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Premier League opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-PREVIEW In battle of power-hitters, spin-heavy Delhi Capitals face KXIP Dubai, Sep 19 (PTI) Two greats will pit their wits against each other in the background as their captains, with an ability to achieve greatness, lead their power-hitters out for an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MOOD IPL: Stadium near empty but not quite enveloped in eerie silence Abu Dhabi, Sep 19 (PTI) The IPL is back but the atmosphere isn't. The 20,000-seater Sheikh Zayed Stadium was nearly empty, apart from the 22 men in the middle, officials, staff, security and a smattering of others, as the IPL unlike any other began here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PONTING-IYER Will Rahane get a place in DC XI? Ponting says there is "competition" for middle-order slots Dubai, Sep 19 (PTI) Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting believes that senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane's inclusion adds "more depth" to the side but there will be a healthy competition for middle-order slots during this IPL season. SPO-CRI-IPL-DHONI Staying in isolation for first six days was very difficult, admits MS Dhoni Abu Dhabi, Sep 19 (PTI) Staying in self isolation for the first six days after spending five months with family was the hardest phase, according to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who spoke for the first time in months ahead of the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-MCCULLUM Shubman will bat at top order throughout IPL season: KKR coach McCullum Abu Dhabi, Sep 19 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum on Saturday made it clear that Shubman Gill will open for them throughout the IPL to give the team some solidity at the top in tricky UAE conditions. SPO-CHESS-HARIKRISHNA St Louis Online chess: Harikrishna stuns Carlsen but later suffers four losses Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna pulled off a stunning win over world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway but suffered four losses later in the day to slip to overall sixth place in the St Louis Rapid and Blitz online chess tournament.

SPO-ATP-BOPANNA Bopanna-Shapovalov bow out of Italian Open, suffer defeat in quarterfinals Rome, Sep 19 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov of Canada bowed out of the men's doubles event of the Italian Open tennis tournament here after losing to the French duo of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in quarterfinals. SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-COVID Smith, Archer, Buttler clear mandatory COVID-19 tests Dubai, Sep 19 (PTI) Captain Steve Smith along with star players Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler have cleared the mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival and are available to play Rajasthan Royal's IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket ground on September 22.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KXIP-RAHUL Looking to play good brand of cricket to make this season a memorable one: KL Rahul Dubai, Sep 19 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul on Saturday said the side is motivated to making this IPL season a memorable one by playing a good brand of cricket. SPO-BOX-BFI-TENURE BFI postpones elections due to pandemic, office-bearers get three-month extension New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday forced a postponement of the upcoming Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections, resulting in a three-month tenure extension for president Ajay Singh and his executive committee.

SPO-BAD-SAI-SRIKANTH SAI approves request for Srikanth's coach and physio to travel for Denmark Open New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday approved former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth's request to allow his coach and physiotherapist to accompany him for the Denmark Open badminton tournament scheduled to be held in Odense from October 13 to 18. SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Tvesa Malik cards solid 3-under to lie tied second at French Open Bordeaux (France), Sep 19 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik put herself in contention with a solid three-under 68 to lie tied second after round two of the 2020 Lacoste Ladies Open De France.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-LD UAE BCCI, Emirates board sign hosting agreement MoU, next IPL and England home series could be options Dubai, Sep 19 (PTI) The BCCI and Emirates Cricket Board on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding and hosting agreement to boost cricketing ties between the two countries, which could make UAE a second option for India's home series if the surge in COVID-19 cases continues. SPO-ISL-HYDERABAD Hyderabad FC signs Spanish defender Odei Onaindia Hyderabad, Sep 19 (PTI) Hyderabad FC on Saturday announced the signing of Spanish defender Odei Onaindia for one year ahead of the Indian Super League season beginning in November.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RAINA Unimaginable for me that I'm not there today: Raina extends best wishes to CSK Dubai, Sep 19 (PTI) Suresh Raina, who pulled out from the IPL, extended his best wishes to Chennai Super Kings ahead of their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, adding that it was "unimaginable" that he is not with the team SPO-CRI-MCA MCA convene urgent Apex Council meeting on Tuesday Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has called for an urgent meeting of its Apex Council on Tuesday to discuss matters related to the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC)..

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

