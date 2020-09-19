Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: MS Dhoni returns to action, Mumbai Indians sets target of 163 runs for CSK

An all-round bowling performance from Chennai Super Kings restricted Mumbai Indians to a total of 162 runs in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) opening match here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 19-09-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 21:53 IST
IPL 13: MS Dhoni returns to action, Mumbai Indians sets target of 163 runs for CSK
CSK bowler Lungi Ngidi (Image: CSK's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

An all-round bowling performance from Chennai Super Kings restricted Mumbai Indians to a total of 162 runs in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) opening match here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. Put in to bat, Mumbai Indians got off to flying start with openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, adding 46 runs for the first wicket inside five overs. However, Piyush Chawla got the better of Rohit as the right-handed batsman chipped the ball straight to mid-off.

Three balls later, an off-cutter from Sam Curran deceived de Kock reducing Mumbai to 48/2. Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary stitched a 44 run stand before Deepak Chahar dismissed him. Hardik Pandya joined Tiwary in the middle and whacked two consecutive sixes in an over.

Just when things seemed good in the middle, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed both Suryakumar and Hardik triggering a middle-order collapse. Mumbai Indians kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 136 for six wickets in the 17th over. Kieron Pollard tried to revive Mumbai's innings but got out after scoring 18 runs. For CSK Lungi Ngidi scalped three while Chahar and Jadeja took two wickets each.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni returned to the field after 437 days of his last competitive outing. Dhoni had last played against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final. Last month, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, calling time on his 16-year long career. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Agriculture Bills are anti-farmers, says Puducherry CM

Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday flayed the Centre over the Agriculture Bills which, he said, were anti-farmers. Addressing reporters here, he said the Bills encouraged affluent and big corpora...

Abolish contract system of hiring workers: Azad's party to Noida Authority

BHIM Army chief Chandrashekhar Azads newly-launched political outfit on Saturday demanded from the Noida Authority to abolish its contract system of hiring workers and employ them directly. The Dalit leaders Azad Samaj Party raised the dema...

C'garh: Lockdown in Raipur district, some other urban areas

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarhs Raipur, the local administration on Saturday announced lockdown in the district between September 21-28. Raipur Collector S Bharathi Dasan issued an order declaring Raipur district as a contai...

Soccer-Spurs sign Bale on loan, Reguilon on permanent deal

Tottenham Hotspur have signed winger Gareth Bale and left back Sergio Reguilon from Spanish champions Real Madrid, the Premier League club announced in a statement httpswww.tottenhamhotspur.comnews2020septemberbale-returns-to-spurs on Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020