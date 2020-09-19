Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Pogacar poised for Tour glory after stunning Roglic

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar pulled off a major upset at the Tour de France by stunning compatriot Primoz Roglic to claim the overall leader's yellow jersey with a monumental victory in the final individual time trial on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 23:08 IST
Cycling-Pogacar poised for Tour glory after stunning Roglic
Pogacar, who is set to become the youngest winner of the Tour since Henri Cornet in 1904, clocked 55 minutes 55 seconds -- the perfection of the numbers matching his performance. Image Credit: Flickr

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar pulled off a major upset at the Tour de France by stunning compatriot Primoz Roglic to claim the overall leader's yellow jersey with a monumental victory in the final individual time trial on Saturday. The 21-year-old won the 36.2-km solo effort against the clock as Roglic, who had started the day with a 57-second lead in the general classification, cracked in the uphill section, a 5.9-km climb at an average gradient of 8.5%.

"I think I'm dreaming. I feel like my head is exploding," said Pogacar, who leads second-placed Roglic by 59 seconds going into Sunday's final stage, the traditional procession into Paris where only the final sprint on the Champs Elysees is contested. "I was happy with the second place and now I'm here with the yellow jersey. I don't know what to say, it's unbelievable.

"I'm really proud of the team. They did such a big effort over three weeks. I feel sorry for Primoz Roglic. "He had done a very good Tour de France so far and he had a bad day today. For me, to wear the yellow jersey on the final day, it's just a dream and a big achievement."

Pogacar, who is set to become the youngest winner of the Tour since Henri Cornet in 1904, clocked 55 minutes 55 seconds -- the perfection of the numbers matching his performance. Roglic only took fifth place, 1:56 off the pace after what appeared to be a cautious start turned into a major meltdown.

The 30-year-old, who had controlled the whole race with his dominant Jumbo-Visma team, imploded on the climb and crossed the line with a livid face before sitting down on the road. Pogacar has finally been rewarded for his aggressive tactics in the mountains, where he regained some of the time he had lost in crosswinds on a flat stage.

REGRETS His upcoming victory is all the more remarkable in that, for most of the race, he was without his two lieutenants in the mountains, Fabio Aru and Davide Formolo after the Italians pulled out.

More astounding still was that Roglic had the service of the most formidable squad in the race. The 30-year-old will also have to live with regrets, having ridden very conservatively once he won the yellow jersey in the Pyrenees. A raw talent who holds no fear, Pogacar, who celebrates his 22nd birthday on Monday, now holds three distinctive jerseys -- the yellow, the white jersey for the best Under-25 rider and the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification.

The upset echoes that of the last day of the 1989 Tour de France when American Greg LeMond won the race by eight seconds over France's Laurent Fignon after starting the time-trial 50 seconds off the pace. "It's incredible, it's one of the best Tours I've ever seen," Lemond said on French television. "I think Roglic panicked on the climb. You could see that at some point he could not spin his legs."

It also marks a spectacular return in the spotlight for team CEO Mauro Gianetti and team manager Matxin Fernandez who were sports directors at Saunier-Duval when the whole team left the 2008 Tour after Italian Riccardo Ricco had failed a dope test. There was another major change on Saturday as Australian Richie Porte leapfrogged Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez into third place overall by finishing the 20th stage in the third spot.

After losing all hope of victory following an opening day crash, Frenchman Thibaut Pinot rode through impressive crowds and smoke in his hometown of Melisey, where the roads had his name and that of his goat Kim painted all over them, adding to the sense of surrealism on the day.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Swift remediation is key to managing cyber risks: S&P

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Police clash with protesters at anti-lockdown demonstration in London

More than a thousand people gathered in central London on Saturday to protest against lockdown measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, before the event was broken up by police. The protest, which led to 32 arrests, came as ...

Soccer-Dortmund young guns sparkle in opening win over Gladbach

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored twice and teenager Giovanni Reyna added another as they cruised past Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in their season opener on Saturday. The 20-year-old Haaland scored a 54th-minute penalty, awa...

Committed to development of Devi Patan divison districts: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government is committed for the development of Devi Patan divisions Bahraich, Shravasti and Balrampur districts. According to a release, the CM in a review meeting said the d...

None of our batsmen carried on for us: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday blamed his batsmen for the five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener, saying they wasted a good start and would need to come out smarter to bounce back in the next match. Put i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020