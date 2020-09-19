Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rallying-Neuville leads in Turkey as Tanak suffers steering failure

Nine-time world champion Loeb, 46, had on Friday become the oldest driver to lead a world championship rally and won Saturday's closing stage after getting his tyre choice wrong for the morning loop. The Frenchman ended the second leg level with Toyota's championship leader and compatriot Sebastien Ogier, who had been slowed earlier by a puncture and hydraulic problem, but ahead on a tie-break.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 23:11 IST
Rallying-Neuville leads in Turkey as Tanak suffers steering failure
Belgian Neuville meanwhile won three of the six stages to end the day with a 33.2-second advantage over Frenchman Sebastien Loeb. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville led Rally Turkey after Saturday's second leg as the rock-strewn roads and hot conditions took their toll. Teammate and reigning champion Ott Tanak retired after going off with steering failure in the morning's opening stage but will rejoin on Sunday.

Belgian Neuville meanwhile won three of the six stages to end the day with a 33.2-second advantage over Frenchman Sebastien Loeb. Nine-time world champion Loeb, 46, had on Friday become the oldest driver to lead a world championship rally and won Saturday's closing stage after getting his tyre choice wrong for the morning loop.

The Frenchman ended the second leg level with Toyota's championship leader and compatriot Sebastien Ogier, who had been slowed earlier by a puncture and hydraulic problem, but ahead on a tie-break. "We worked on the set-up and I was happier with the car in the rough sections. But nothing is done," said Neuville.

"Tomorrow has the roughest stage of the rally and we need to avoid punctures and damage on the car, but we still need to drive fast." Sunday is a long final day with four stages totalling 88.86km and ending in the Marmaris Wolf Power Stage with bonus points for the fastest five.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Swift remediation is key to managing cyber risks: S&P

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Police clash with protesters at anti-lockdown demonstration in London

More than a thousand people gathered in central London on Saturday to protest against lockdown measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, before the event was broken up by police. The protest, which led to 32 arrests, came as ...

Soccer-Dortmund young guns sparkle in opening win over Gladbach

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored twice and teenager Giovanni Reyna added another as they cruised past Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in their season opener on Saturday. The 20-year-old Haaland scored a 54th-minute penalty, awa...

Committed to development of Devi Patan divison districts: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government is committed for the development of Devi Patan divisions Bahraich, Shravasti and Balrampur districts. According to a release, the CM in a review meeting said the d...

None of our batsmen carried on for us: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday blamed his batsmen for the five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener, saying they wasted a good start and would need to come out smarter to bounce back in the next match. Put i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020