Report: Warriors assistant Brown meets with Pacers

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown will interview for the Indiana Pacers' coaching vacancy, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday. Brown, 50, joined Warriors coach Steve Kerr's staff in 2016 after head coaching stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Wojnarowski previously reported the Pacers to plan to interview as many as a dozen candidates before replacing Nate McMillan, who was fired last month after four seasons. Former NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups has also been reported as a candidate for the job.

Brown compiled a 347-216 record as head coach of the Cavaliers (2005-10, 2013-14) and the Lakers (2011-12). He led Cleveland to the NBA Finals in 2006-07 and was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2008-09. When Kerr was sidelined by chronic back pain during the 2017 NBA Playoffs, Brown guided Golden State to a 12-0 record in his absence. The Warriors have won two NBA championships since he joined the franchise.

The Pacers parted ways with McMillan after the team was swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat. McMillan amassed a 183-136 record but was just 3-16 in the playoffs with the Pacers after leading them to the playoffs all four years.

