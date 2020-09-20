Bucs WR Godwin (concussion) ruled out vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, the team announced. Godwin, who is still working his way out of concussion protocol, was listed as doubtful on Friday before being designated to out the following day by the Buccaneers.

Godwin, 24, was injured after taking a hit to the helmet by D.J. Swearinger that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Pro Bowl wideout led Tampa Bay with six receptions for 79 yards in the season opener. The fourth-year pro finished third in the NFL with 1,333 yards on 86 catches in 14 games last season, including a career-high nine touchdowns.

Fellow wideouts Mike Evans, Scotty Miller and Justin Watson are expected to pick up the slack in the absence of Godwin. The Buccaneers announced Saturday that they signed cornerback Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad to the active roster. Wide receiver Cyril Grayson and tight end Tanner Hudson have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Panthers (0-1).

--Field Level Media