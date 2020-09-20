Soccer-Forge defeat HFX Wanderers to retain CPL title

Forge FC defeated HFX Wanderers FC 2-0 to secure their second consecutive Canadian Premier League title on Saturday. Second-half goals from Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson and Maxim Tissot gave Hamilton-based Forge a win that also secured a berth in the feeder competition to the CONCACAF Champions League.

Forge opened the scoring on the hour after HFX goalkeeper Christian Oxner failed to deal with a corner and Molham Babouli chipped the ball to Achinioti-Jonsson who headed home. Halifax pressed for an equaliser late in the match but Tissot sealed the win in the 90th minute after a long-range free kick was again mishandled by the HFX keeper.

The CPL's 2020 season was dubbed the Island Games after a decision was made to play games without fans in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island to mitigate the chances of COVID-19 cases.