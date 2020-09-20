Mets' Rojas: deGrom on target to make next start
New York Mets ace right-hander Jacob deGrom plans to make his next start after leaving his previous one with a right hamstring spasm, manager Luis Rojas announced Saturday. Rojas said the two-time reigning National League Cy Young Award recipient is feeling well after throwing bullpen sessions on Friday and Saturday at Citi Field. He is penciled in to start Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
"I talked to him and he said, ‘I'm good. I'm good,'" Rojas said. "He's good to go and he's lined up for Monday." The hamstring spasm forced deGrom out of his start against the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday after two innings. It marked the second-shortest start of the career for the 32-year-old deGrom.
deGrom owns a 4-1 record with a 2.09 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP in 10 starts this season. --Field Level Media
