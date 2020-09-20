Phillies take third straight over Jays, 3-1

Andrew Knapp and Adam Haseley each produced two hits and an RBI to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Andrew McCutchen added an RBI single and two walks for the Phillies (27-25), who won their third in a row in this four-game series.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez threw 104 pitches over a six-inning outing. Velasquez (1-1) allowed two hits and one run while striking out six and walking three. It was the first time since August of 2019 that Velasquez tossed at least six innings.

Tommy Hunter earned the save by pitching a scoreless ninth for his first save in three opportunities. Hunter picked up his first save in more than two years. Travis Shaw homered and Cavan Biggio drew two walks for the struggling Blue Jays, who fell to 26-26. They have lost six straight games after managing just two hits.

Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu gave up six hits and two runs in six innings. Ryu (4-2) struck out eight and walked only one. Ryu struck out six batters through the first three innings and the game remained scoreless. Both teams managed just one hit through the first four.

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Shaw lofted a solo homer over the wall in right. Knapp singled to left with one out in the fifth to score Jay Bruce and tie the game at 1. McCutchen added an RBI single and the Phillies moved ahead 2-1. But the Phillies left the bases loaded and couldn't capitalize further.

In the eighth, David Phelps opened by striking out Shaw. Pinch hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to shortstop and Biggio struck out swinging. The Phillies loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and Knapp struck out against A.J. Cole. Haseley then hit an infield single to score Phil Gosselin for a 3-1 advantage.

Bo Bichette led off the ninth by popping out, Teoscar Hernandez struck out and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. struck out looking to end the game. --Field Level Media