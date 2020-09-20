Five-run seventh carries Cardinals past Pirates

Tommy Edman's RBI single capped a five-run seventh inning for the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, who obliterated what had been a no-hitter Saturday night in a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mitch Keller pitched six no-hit innings for Pittsburgh, which built a 4-0 lead. Sam Howard (2-3) gave up two runs and three hits in the seventh.

Tyler O'Neill added a two-run double and Kolten Wong an RBI single for St. Louis (25-24). Ke'Bryan Hayes and Jose Osuna each hit a solo homer, and Colin Moran had an RBI single for the Pirates (15-37), who have lost 11 of their past 12 games.

St. Louis starter Kwang Hyun Kim pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up four runs and six hits, with four strikeouts and one walk. Jake Woodford (1-0) followed Kim with two-thirds of an inning. Genesis Cabrera got his first save of the season.

Keller struck out six, walked two and hit a batter. He retired the final 14 men he faced. Sitting on 84 pitches, he was pulled after the sixth. St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina left late in the game because of a bruised left wrist he suffered when he was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning.

Hayes homered to center in the first for a 1-0 Pirates lead. It was his third homer of the year. In the third, Osuna hit his second homer of the season to up Pittsburgh's lead to 2-0.

Hayes doubled to lead off the sixth, went to third on Erik Gonzalez's infield single and scored on Moran's hit up the middle to make it 3-0. After Josh Bell struck out, Kim was lifted for Woodford. Jacob Stallings' sacrifice fly brought home Gonzalez for a 4-0 Pittsburgh lead. It came undone in the seventh. Geoff Hartlieb relieved Keller. He walked Miller and Paul DeJong and hit Molina to load the bases with no outs.

Howard relieved and gave up O'Neill's double down the line in left to pull the Cardinals to 4-2. Dylan Carlson's sacrifice fly brought Molina home. Wong's single to right-center tied it, and Edman's single to left gave St. Louis a 5-4 lead. --Field Level Media