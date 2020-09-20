Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tigers rally in 8th to top Indians after Gardenhire news

The Detroit Tigers scored four eighth-inning runs following the retirement of their manager prior to the game and downed the visiting Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Saturday. The Tigers had runners in scoring position with two outs in the fourth, but Willi Castro struck out looking. Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull was removed after Franmil Reyes led off the seventh with a double.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 08:43 IST
Tigers rally in 8th to top Indians after Gardenhire news

The Detroit Tigers scored four eighth-inning runs following the retirement of their manager prior to the game and downed the visiting Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Saturday. Ron Gardenhire cited health reasons for his sudden departure. He was replaced by Lloyd McClendon, who will manage the club for the remainder of the season.

Eric Haase and Daz Cameron each had two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Victor Reyes and Harold Castro each reached base three times and drove in a run for Detroit (22-29). Jose Ramirez drove in both runs for the Indians (28-24). Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie lasted four innings, giving up one run on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

Detroit, which was winless when behind after seven innings entering Saturday, trailed 2-1 in the eighth when it rallied against reliever Phil Maton (2-3). Castro walked and Niko Goodrum blooped a one-out single. Haase smacked a single to drive in pinch-runner Derek Hill, and Cameron slapped a single to right to knock in Goodrum. Miguel Cabrera walked to load the bases before Cam Hill, replacing Maton, walked Reyes to force in another run. Willi Castro's sacrifice fly made it 5-2.

Jose Cisnero (3-3) collected the victory after getting the final two outs in the eighth, and Bryan Garcia struck out three batters in the ninth for his third save. The Tigers scored a run in the first on Harold Castro's RBI double.

Cleveland took the lead in the third. The Indians loaded the bases on singles by Roberto Perez, Josh Naylor and Cesar Hernandez. Ramirez then ripped a double to right, scoring Perez and Naylor. The Tigers had runners in scoring position with two outs in the fourth, but Willi Castro struck out looking.

Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull was removed after Franmil Reyes led off the seventh with a double. Daniel Norris left Reyes stranded by inducing a Tyler Naquin groundout then striking out the next two batters. The Indians had runners on the corners with one out in the eighth when Francisco Lindor doubled and Hernandez reached on an infield single. Cisnero came in for Norris and got Ramirez to hit into a double play.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Carpenters wow public with medieval techniques at Notre Dame

With precision and boundless energy, a team of carpenters used medieval techniques to raise up by hand a three-ton oak truss Saturday in front of Notre Dame Cathedral, a replica of the wooden structures that were consumed in the landmarks...

Celtics bounce back from consecutive losses to beat Heat

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points, Jayson Tatum had 25 and 14 rebounds and the Boston Celtics recovered from back-to-back tough losses to beat the Miami Heat 117-106 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night near Orlando. Kemba ...

Stars strike first in finals with victory over Lightning

Before the puck dropped on the Stanley Cup Final opener, both teams were shown the hallowed trophy up for grabs and Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin joked they should just steal it and run. If Khudobin provides a few more performances...

NBA-James miffed by most valuable player voting totals

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was pissed off after receiving only 16 first-place votes for the NBAs most valuable player MVP award.Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBAs MVP for the second s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020