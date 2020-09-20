Left Menu
Development News Edition

Curran surprised by Dhoni's move to promote him up the order

Sam Curran says he was left "surprised" by "genius" Mahendra Singh Dhoni's move to send the England all-rounder ahead of himself during the IPL opener between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians here.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 20-09-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 11:01 IST
Curran surprised by Dhoni's move to promote him up the order
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Sam Curran says he was left "surprised" by "genius" Mahendra Singh Dhoni's move to send the England all-rounder ahead of himself during the IPL opener between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians here. The 22-year-old all-rounder played an instrumental role in CSK's five-wicket victory in the lung-opener. After an economical spell with the ball, he scored a quick-fire 18 off just six balls to help his side start the campaign on a positive note.

After the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja for the team's fourth wicket, Dhoni surprised everyone by sending Curran up the order with 29 needed off 17 balls. "To be honest, I was very surprised that I went in. He (Dhoni) is a genius and obviously thought something (about sending me before himself)," Curran said at the post-match presentation.

"We targeted that over (18th) and I went in with a six or out mentality... sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn't," he added. Picked in place of Dwayne Bravo who is recovering from an injury, Curran shone with the ball as well. He claimed the wicket of opener Quinton de Kock, registering impressive figures of 1/28 in his four overs.

Curran, who reached the UAE earlier this week along with other England and Australia players after taking part in a white-ball series at home, also spoke about the change in atmosphere. "Very different... I have been used to the bubble with the England team. But you are used to seeing big crowds in IPL, so it was different. I haven't met a lot of the guys, came in a day before and was straight on the bus today. That was a good thing," he said.

With both the openers back in the hut within the first seven balls of the innings, CSK looked in all sorts of trouble before Ambati Rayudu and Faf Du Plessis set up the win for the three-time champions. The duo shared a 115-run stand for the third wicket. While Rayudu scored 71, du Plessis remain unbeaten on 58.

Rayudu, who was adjudged the Man of the Match, said, "I kept training in the lockdown. It was a stop-start but I was really eager. When the dew came on batting became much easier. "We practiced in Chennai, which really helped, and then in Dubai as well." PTI APA AH AH

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

One held, 45 grams brown sugar seized at Tripura-Assam border

The North Tripura Police on Saturday evening arrested an alleged drug peddler and claimed to have seized 45 grams of brown sugar from his possession. The arrest was made around the Tripura-Assam border area based on specific input received ...

Delhi Police deploys its personnel at border areas as precautionary measure

The Delhi Police on Sunday said it has deployed its personnel at border areas as a precautionary measure in the wake of a protest call by farmers in neighbouring states. Two companies of forces have been deployed by the Delhi Police near As...

TikTok confirms agreement with Oracle, Walmart; says Oracle will host all US user data

Beijing China, September 20 ANISputnik TikTok, a video-sharing app owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has confirmed an agreement with Oracle and Walmart, earlier announced by US President Donald Trump. We are pleased that the proposal by T...

US ready to punish countries that are against renewed UN sanctions against Iran: Pompeo

Washington US, September 20 ANISputnik UN sanctions are being reimposed on Iran and the US is planning additional measures, including to punish the countries that do not agree with the sanctions, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said. ....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020