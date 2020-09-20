Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubs look to take series from playoff-bound Twins

The Chicago Cubs and visiting Minnesota Twins will compete for a series win in the rubber match of a three-game set Sunday night at Wrigley Field. In his last outing, he allowed one run on six hits in five innings against the Chicago White Sox, receiving a no-decision in a game that Minnesota eventually lost 3-1.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 14:59 IST
Cubs look to take series from playoff-bound Twins
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@cachorros)

The Chicago Cubs and visiting Minnesota Twins will compete for a series win in the rubber match of a three-game set Sunday night at Wrigley Field. Chicago (31-21) won Friday's series opener 1-0, and the Twins bounced back for a resounding 8-1 win in the second game Saturday night. The win clinched a Twins playoff berth for the second year in a row along with securing the team's third postseason appearance in the past four years.

Forgive Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli if he has bigger goals than just a playoff berth. "Nothing that happens affects our group very much," Baldelli said. "Nothing gets our group off of what we want to do when we show up to the baseball field. Doesn't mean you're going to play great, doesn't mean you're going to play poorly. But what it does mean is that everything else that we do over the course of the day, everything that our players do over the course of the day, is very consistent, and we know we're giving ourselves the best chance to win a given game when we show up to the ballpark."

Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish (7-2, 1.86 ERA) will go for his 71st career win and his 15th with the Cubs. He is coming off two winless starts despite posting a respectable 3.46 ERA during that time while allowing five earned runs on 11 hits in 13 innings. Against the Twins (32-22), Darvish is 1-1 with a 1.77 ERA in three starts. He has 25 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings.

It is not surprising that Darvish is focused on his team's success rather than his individual accolades. He always has been a tough critic of himself, and that continued this week as he evaluated his most recent start, when he gave up three runs (two earned) on nine hits in seven innings against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. The Cubs eventually won the game 6-5, but Darvish did not factor into the decision.

"I was terrible today," Darvish said afterward. "I had nothing. Absolutely nothing. I still can't believe I threw seven innings today and we won. "I only had (the ability) to throw strikes, that's it. The defense and offense had my back, and that gave me a lot of confidence."

Darvish acknowledged that he helped the team by lasting 100 pitches, which included 77 strikes. He said in previous years when he did not feel great, "I can't go more than five innings. But today's totally different from before." The Twins will counter with right-hander Jose Berrios (4-3, 4.15) to set up an impressive pitching matchup in front of a nationally televised audience.

Berrios, 26, has pitched no fewer than five innings but no more than six innings in each of his previous five starts. In his last outing, he allowed one run on six hits in five innings against the Chicago White Sox, receiving a no-decision in a game that Minnesota eventually lost 3-1. This will be Berrios' second career start against the Cubs. In his first meeting in 2018, he took the loss after giving up six runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings for a 12.46 ERA.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Unemployment, 'corporatisation of agriculture', handling of COVID pandemic key issues in Bihar polls: Tejashwi

With the Centre rolling out a slew of development projects for Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said grandiose PR exercises are a poor substitute for governance, and the real issues in the elections wou...

BJP hails passage of farm bills in Parliament

BJP president J P Nadda hailed Parliaments nod to two farm sector reform bills on Sunday, saying they will give farmers freedom in selling their produce and rid them of middlemen. He also hit out at the opposition parties over the ruckus in...

Espionage case against journalist Rajeev Sharma 'false', 'evidence planted': Lawyer

The espionage case lodged against arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma under the Official Secrets Act is false and the evidence was planted by the Delhi police, his lawyer claimed on Sunday. The Delhi Police on Saturday said Sharma, ...

GST reduction to act as tailwind for two-wheeler industry: HMSI

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI has supported calls from various industry quarters for reduction in GST on two-wheelers, saying the move would act as a tailwind for reviving the sector which has been facing challenging business env...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020