Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

"I know every Tottenham fan is desperate for a trophy and we'll be trying as hard as possible in every competition to do that." Bale, who injured his knee playing for Wales this month, is likely be match fit after the October international break and is excited about the prospect of linking up with Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:42 IST
Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his former club Spurs on Saturday, ending seven-year stay at the Bernabeu.

Mourinho said he tried to sign Bale when he was in charge of Real from 2010 to 2013. The Wales international was also regularly linked with a move to Manchester United when the Portuguese was in charge at Old Trafford. "He's spoken to me about a few positions that he would like me to play and obviously I'm happy with that," Bale, 31, told BT Sport.

"He was a big reason for me coming back here, he's a household name and a winner. He's the perfect fit for Tottenham. We need to win trophies and he knows how to do that better than anyone. "I know every Tottenham fan is desperate for a trophy and we'll be trying as hard as possible in every competition to do that."

Bale, who injured his knee playing for Wales this month, is likely be match fit after the October international break and is excited about the prospect of linking up with Son Heung-min and Harry Kane. "I haven't trained since the Wales camp so I need to get on the training pitch," he said. "Hopefully, I can hit the ground running in my first game, whenever that may be."

"Harry's done incredibly well since he burst onto the scene and scored a lot of goals. To play with him and Son is an exciting prospect for all of us. If we're all pushing in the same direction it could be a very exciting season."

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

First cost, time-effective CRISPER test for Covid-19 gets nod for commercial launch: CSIR DG

By Suchitra Mukherjee The Drugs Controller General of India DCGI has given approval to the Tata Group for the launch of Indias first Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic CRISPR Covid-19 test for commercial launch.The test is po...

Delhi Assembly panel issues fresh notice of appearance to Facebook India VP

A fresh notice has been issued by the Delhi Assemblys peace and harmony committee to Facebook India vice president and managing director Ajit Mohan to ensure his presence for deposing before the panel on September 23. Any defiance to the su...

Coronavirus pandemic, LAC tensions cast shadow on Ladakh tourism industry

The hotels are unoccupied, the taxies unhired and the markets bereft of their usual hustle bustle. Ladakh is missing its guests. As people step out of the Leh airport, Cherring Namgyal 32 waits for tourists he can ferry in his taxi to dif...

CCI approves Alstom's acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

Fair trade regulator CCI has approved acquisition of sole control over Bombardier Transportation, the global rail solutions division of Bombardier, by Alstom S.A. In addition, the regulator has also given approval to Caisse de dpt et placem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020