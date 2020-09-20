Left Menu
IPL 13: Kings XI Punjab win toss, opt to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 20-09-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 19:30 IST
DC skipper Shreyas Iyer and Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul (Photo/IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday. Delhi Capitals did manage to surprise many with a quality outing in the 2019 edition as they entered the play-off stage for the first time in seven years.

Under head coach Ricky Ponting, the side did enter the playoffs last season, but a loss to Chennai Super Kings saw them return home without the trophy. While Mohali-based side finished sixth in the competition and failed to proceed in the play-offs. Under the new skipper KL Rahul and head coach Anil Kumble, the franchise will look to change their fortune this season.

Swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle will miss the opening game for Punjab. Delhi Capitals pace spearhead Ishant Sharma injured himself during training on Saturday. He will miss the game today.

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Aksar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada. Kings XI Punjab XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, K Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi. (ANI)

