Zero positives across NFL in day-before-game testing

No "Tier 1" personnel tested positive prior to Week 1. The NFL plans to continue day-before-game testing of all essential personnel until further notice. Last week, testing performed following games cleared all personnel in Tier 1. In Kansas City, a "Tier 3" employee -- a groundskeeper -- returned a positive test for COVID-19 but the team said he was not near players.

Updated: 20-09-2020 19:53 IST
Zero positives across NFL in day-before-game testing

Zero players, coaches or top personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, clearing all teams and players for Week 2, NFL Network reported. No "Tier 1" personnel tested positive prior to Week 1.

The NFL plans to continue day-before-game testing of all essential personnel until further notice. Last week, testing performed following games cleared all personnel in Tier 1.

In Kansas City, a "Tier 3" employee -- a groundskeeper -- returned a positive test for COVID-19 but the team said he was not near players. The Chiefs also announced a known positive from a fan in a lower bowl section from the opener on Sept. 10, but said contact tracing had allowed the team to clear other fans and nearby stadium employees.

Several teams are planning to either increase capacity or open their stadiums for the first time this season for fan attendance in Week 3. --Field Level Media

