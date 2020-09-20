Son Heung-min strikes four goals as Tottenham thrash Southampton

Son Heung-min scored four goals against Southampton as he guided Tottenham to a massive 5-2 win over the opponents here on Sunday. Southampton went ahead in the 32nd minute when Danny Ings latched on to a Kyle Walker-Peters pass to finish brilliantly past Hugo Lloris.

After Saints had pressed for a second goal, Son equalised at the end of the first half when he converted Harry Kane's pass. Two minutes after the restart, Kane teed up Son to put the visitors ahead with a low shot into the bottom corner. Continuing the scintillating form, Son netted another goal in the 64th minute with a right-footed shot inside the area, before adding a fourth nine minutes later as Kane became the first player to assist one team-mate four times in a Premier League match.

Kane added a fifth goal from close range before Ings successfully converted a penalty in the 90th minute. In the previous match of the new season of the Premier League, Tottenham had suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton. Tottenham will now take on Newcastle in the league on September 27. (ANI)