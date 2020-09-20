Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Djokovic battles past Ruud to reach Italian Open final

It was over two hours for two sets," said Djokovic, who equalled Nadal's tally of Masters 1000 titles by winning the Western & Southern Open last month. "I definitely had to work hard for most of the points and it was really anybody's game in the first set.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-09-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 21:56 IST
Tennis-Djokovic battles past Ruud to reach Italian Open final
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole)

Novak Djokovic was made to work hard by Casper Ruud in blustery conditions before the world number one got past the unseeded Norwegian 7-5 6-3 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final. The Serbian had to save two set points in the first set before finding his groove to reach his 10th title clash in Rome and remain on course to win his 36th ATP Masters 1000 crown and overtake Rafa Nadal on the all-time list.

Defending Rome champion Nadal crashed out of the tournament in the quarter-finals on Saturday after a straight-sets defeat by Diego Schwartzman. "It was a tough two-setter today. It was over two hours for two sets," said Djokovic, who equalled Nadal's tally of Masters 1000 titles by winning the Western & Southern Open last month.

"I definitely had to work hard for most of the points and it was really anybody's game in the first set. "It was probably the windiest day since we arrived in Rome and it was quite tough to handle that. But the second set was much better, I got used to it and started swinging through the ball better."

Argentine Schwartzman takes on Canadian young gun Denis Shapovalov in the second semi-final later on Sunday, with the winner meeting Djokovic on Monday. Djokovic started sluggishly and trailed 4-5 in the opening set but broke back and won the final three games to take the early advantage in the contest.

The Serb, who fired 12 aces in the match, served with much better accuracy in the second set and broke to go ahead 3-2 before closing out in style.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Pogacar a future Tour de France great - maybe

Tadej Pogacar pulled off one the biggest coups in Tour de France history and his boldness and talent have been widely acclaimed, yet it is too soon to tell if his title on Sunday will be the start of long-term domination.The Slovenian, who ...

Cycling-Team-by-team analysis of the Tour de France

A team-by-team analysis of the 2020 Tour de France, which ended on Sunday 1. Team UAE EmiratesAlthough they quickly lost key lieutenant Davide Formolo, Team UAE Emirates got more than they came for with Tadej Pogacar winning the title follo...

NCB SIT summons Jaya Shah, Shruti Modi in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB Special Investigation Team SIT has summoned Jaya Shah and Shruti Modi, former business managers of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to join the investigation on Monday in connection with the death case of the acto...

Athletics-Triathlete Mentrida grateful for praise after selfless act

A Spanish triathlete has played down the significance of his sporting gesture in last weeks Santander Triathlon after he surrendered third place by slowing down to allow a fellow competitor who had taken a wrong turn to overtake him. Diego ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020