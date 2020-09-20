Left Menu
Cowboys LT Smith (neck) ruled out vs. Falcons

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Cowboys promoted tackle Eric Smith from the practice squad on Saturday. Dallas quarterback Ben DiNucci, offensive lineman Alex Light, safety Reggie Robinson and linebacker Rashad Smith were also ruled inactive for the game.

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Smith initially was listed as questionable with a neck injury after missing practice on Thursday and Friday.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro will be replaced by Brandon Knight, according to the Dallas Morning News. Terence Steele, who started at right tackle in Dallas' 20-17 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, could fill in if Knight struggles. Smith, ironically, missed what turned out to be a very memorable game vs. Atlanta in 2017. The Falcons recorded six sacks against his replacement in a 27-7 win.

Smith, 29, joins right tackle La'el Collins and backup swing tackle Cam Erving as spectators. The latter two are on injured reserve. The Cowboys promoted tackle Eric Smith from the practice squad on Saturday.

Dallas quarterback Ben DiNucci, offensive lineman Alex Light, safety Reggie Robinson and linebacker Rashad Smith were also ruled inactive for the game. As for Atlanta, cornerback Kendall Sheffield, running back Qadree Ollison, offensive tackle John Wetzel, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and defensive end Charles Harris were ruled inactive.

