Giants RB Barkley injures knee, ruled out vs. Bears

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley sustained a right leg injury on the first play of the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the host Chicago Bears.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 23:54 IST
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley sustained a right leg injury on the first play of the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the host Chicago Bears. Barkley appeared to injure his left hand or wrist on the completion of an 18-yard scamper toward the end of the first quarter.

He was able to return to the field before sustaining another injury following a 6-yard run to open the second quarter. Barkley immediately ripped off his helmet and grabbed at his right knee. He needed assistance to get off the field before being carted to the locker room.

The Giants said Barkley had been taken for X-rays and would undergo further testing on Monday. Barkley had four carries for 28 yards before leaving the contest.

The 23-year-old rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons after New York made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

