49ers lose Bosa, Garoppolo, Mostert to injuries

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and pass rusher Nick Bosa were among several key players who sustained injuries Sunday during the first half of the 49ers' game against the New York Jets. Garoppolo completed 14 of 16 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns as the 49ers took a 21-3 lead into intermission. Running back Raheem Mostert was also ruled out for the second half with a knee injury.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 00:32 IST
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and pass rusher Nick Bosa were among several key players who sustained injuries Sunday during the first half of the 49ers' game against the New York Jets. Bosa was carted off the field in the first quarter with an apparent injury to his left knee. It occurred at the 6:45 mark as Jets running back Frank Gore ran for 4 yards and Bosa got tangled up as he was engaged with a blocker.

Two plays later, 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas also suffered an apparent left leg injury and was carted off. Garoppolo was ruled out at halftime with an ankle injury and was replaced by Nick Mullens to start the second half. Garoppolo completed 14 of 16 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns as the 49ers took a 21-3 lead into intermission.

Running back Raheem Mostert was also ruled out for the second half with a knee injury. Mostert, who broke off an 80-yard touchdown run on the game's first play from scrimmage, had eight carries for 92 yards and two catches for 15 yards. San Francisco already was playing on defense without pass rusher Dee Ford and cornerback Richard Sherman, but an extended loss to Bosa would be significant for the 49ers. The Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, Bosa had nine sacks and 25 quarterback hits last season.

The offense was already missing All-Pro tight end George Kittle (knee sprain) and receiver Deebo Samuel (foot). --Field Level Media

