Rams rookie RB Akers (rib) ruled out vs. Eagles

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers sustained a rib injury in the first quarter and will not return to Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Akers was injured on a 5-yard run during the Rams' first drive. He was slow to get to his feet before walking off the field with the training staff.

The 21-year-old Akers had three carries for 13 yards on Sunday. Malcolm Brown handled the majority of the rushing duties and Darrell Henderson Jr. also carried the ball in the absence of Akers. Akers rushed 14 times for 39 yards in Los Angeles' 20-17 win over Dallas last Sunday.

The Rams selected Akers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Akers finished his Florida State career with 2,875 rushing yards, which ranked sixth on the school's all-time rushing list. He scored 34 combined touchdowns, including 27 rushing.

As a junior last season, Akers rushed for a career-high 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns on 231 attempts (5.0-yard average), earning second-team All-ACC honors. --Field Level Media