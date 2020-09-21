Pirates place IF Newman (knee) on 10-day IL
The team said Newman had a contusion of the peroneal nerve in his knee. The 27-year-old has hit .224 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 44 games this season. The 25-year-old Martin went 0-for-9 during a stint with Pittsburgh earlier this season. --Field Level MediaReuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 01:24 IST
--Field Level Media
