Pirates place IF Newman (knee) on 10-day IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed infielder Kevin Newman on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of an ailing left knee. Newman sustained the injury one day earlier when he was hit by a pitch from St. Louis Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera. The team said Newman had a contusion of the peroneal nerve in his knee.

The 27-year-old has hit .224 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 44 games this season. He has made 22 starts at shortstop and 19 at second base. In a corresponding move, the Pirates recalled Jason Martin from the team's alternate training site. The 25-year-old Martin went 0-for-9 during a stint with Pittsburgh earlier this season.

--Field Level Media